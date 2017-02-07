In the Mood Coming to the Morris PAC

In The Mood is a celebration of the music of the 1930's & 40's - the Big Band Era. The music of America's Greatest Generation includes Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman, Harry James, Frank Sinatra and many more idols of the 40's. From the happy-go-lucky era before WWII to the start of the war, In The Mood takes a look at some of the defining moments of the times. The music arrangements of these American songs evoke powerful emotion, even in people born decades later.

