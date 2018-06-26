Notre Dame Sued Over Birth Control Coverage

The Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.
Credit Jennifer Weingart

A group of organizations filed suit against the Trump Administration and the University of Notre Dame over changes to birth control coverage for students and employees.

A group of students and staff called Irish 4 Reproductive Health are suing because the University will stop offering co-pay free birth control starting July first.

Previously those under the university’s health plans were able to get coverage through a supplemental plan. Now the University has dropped coverage for some methods and will charge co-pays for others, citing the expansion of the religious and moral exemptions to the ACA made by the Trump Administration last fall.

Michelle Banker is senior council at the National Women’s Law Center and one of the lawyers on the suit.

“This lawsuit is different because it’s specifically challenging this unlawful backroom deal that the administration entered into with Notre Dame where they basically conspired to take away the rights of people and their health insurance plans to obtain contraceptive coverage that they’re entitled to under the law. ”

Banker said other lawsuits are blocking the change to the moral and religious exemptions in federal court, and it’s illegal for Notre Dame to drop the coverage.

Notre Dame said in statement "The assertions on the face of it are maliciously and preposterously false." The University would not comment further.

 

Notre Dame
Birth Control
ACA

Related Content

Notre Dame group looking for clarity on birth control coverage

By May 2, 2018
Irish 4 Reproductive Health

 

  A group of students at Notre Dame is seeking clarification on changes to their health care plans that go into effect starting July first. The confusion lies around reproductive health care.

 

The group, Irish 4 Reproductive Health, is circulating a petition demanding clarity on cost and coverage for birth control and other reproductive health services. It’s at 120 signatures and counting.

Notre Dame employees will still have access to Birth Control Coverage

By Nov 7, 2017
The University of Notre Dame
Jennifer Weingart / WVPE

 

Employees of the University of Notre Dame will still have access to no cost birth control after the end of the year through a third party provider.

Notre Dame announced last week it would no longer provide coverage to employees. Their health care provider, Meritain Health, announced it will continue to offer the coverage at no cost to plan members.

Notre Dame to drop birth control coverage, named in pending ACLU suit

By Jennifer Weingart Oct 30, 2017
Notre Dames golden dome
Jennifer Weingart / WVPE

  

The University of Notre Dame will stop providing birth control coverage to students and employees at the end of the plan year. This has made it one of the targets of a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union.

 

Contraceptive coverage is required under the Affordable Care Act.

 