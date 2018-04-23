South Shore Line adds train tracker

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District has added a train tracker to the South Shore Line.

The train tracker shows in real time where South Shore Line trains are en route between South Bend and Chicago.

Nicole Barker is with the South Shore Line. She said the goal is to make sure people have more information.

“One of the important things that this does is just make sure if there are any slight delays people can see more quickly what’s happening and how many more minutes they can expect to wait until the train arrives.”

The map shows individual trains and arrival times at each station.

Currently the tracker is only available on mysouthshoreline.com, but Barker said the tracker will be on the South Shore app in May.