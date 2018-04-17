South Shore Looking to Increase Fares

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, or NICTD, will host a final public hearing this evening regarding a proposal to increase fare prices about 5 percent.

Revenue generated by the 5 percent fare increase would pay for Positive Train Control, a safety system mandated through the Rail Safety Improvement Act of 2008, which can slow speeding trains, and override human operating errors.

The increase would be rounded to the nearest quarter, raising the price in stations between Hammond and Michigan City by 50 cents, and tickets east of Michigan City to South Bend by 75 cents.

NICTD estimates total yearly revenue from the fare increase to be about 1 point 2 million dollars.

There have been a total of four public hearings throughout Northern Indiana.

Tonight’s hearing is scheduled for 7 at the Studebaker Room at South Bend International Airport.

The NICTD board will vote on the new fares May 18th.