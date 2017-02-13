State School Reform Office weighing closures

The state office charged with possibly closing some Michigan schools for poor performance is midway through a critical review of some three dozen schools.



The Michigan School Reform Office is spending the next few weeks studying whether schools like Saginaw High School should close. They’ll be at the school Monday morning.

Saginaw school district leaders are considering going to court to fight any potential move by the state to close their schools.

State School Reform officer Natasha Baker says she’s not paying attention to the potential legal challenge.

“My goal is to make sure kids have the resources and access to quality schools,” says Baker, “If that needs to be litigated, then so be it.”

Baker expects the office will inform district officials at the end of this month or the beginning of next month, whether they are recommending poor performing schools should close or do something different.

