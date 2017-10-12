State Treasurer Mitchell Announces Re-election Bid

Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell announced Thursday she will run for reelection next year.

Mitchell made the announcement on her social media platforms and in a letter to Republican Party officials around the state.

She says her plans for a second term would include what she calls a “fiscally conservative approach” to state investments and protecting taxpayer dollars.

Mitchell won election as state treasurer in 2014 by capturing more than 58 percent of the vote. She previously worked in the office as the head of TrustINdiana, the investment pool for local governments. She’s also a former Cass County commissioner.

The Indiana Republican Party will have to nominate Mitchell for the race at its convention next year.

All three statewide officeholders on the ballot next year – all Republicans – have now announced their re-election bids: Secretary of State Connie Lawson, Auditor Tera Klutz, and Mitchell.

Democrats have not announced any candidates for those races.