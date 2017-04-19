Three Finalists Chosen For Supreme Court Opening

The Judicial Nominating Commission announced the finalists Gov. Eric Holcomb will choose from to become Indiana’s 110th Supreme Court Justice.

After about seven hours of deliberations – on the heels of two days interviewing the 11 semi-finalists – the commission announced the three finalists: Clark County Judge Vicki Carmichael, Wabash County Judge Christopher Goff, and Boone County Judge Michael Kincaid.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who chairs the Judicial Nominating Commission, says the final decision was a difficult one. And she says the factors that went into choosing the three finalists vary widely.

“It could be their legal acumen; it could also be their level of civility and collegiality. It could be how they further the reputation of the Indiana Supreme Court,” Rush says.

The finalists are vying to replace retiring Justice Robert Rucker, who steps down after 26 years on the bench.

Holcomb will have about 60 days to name his choice.