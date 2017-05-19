Top Stories: Assange Rape Investigation Dropped; Sentiment On EPA Cuts

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Sweden Drops Rape Investigation Of Julian Assange - But He's Not In The Clear.

-- Public To EPA On Cutting Regulations: 'No!'

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Strikes Syrian Vehicles In De-Confliction Zone. (CBS/AP)

China Intercepts U.S. Military Jet In South China Sea, U.S. Says. (BBC)

New Orleans To Remove 4th Confederate Statue Today. (NOLA.com)

Amtrak Engineer In Deadly 2015 Crash Is Arrested, Charged. (Philly.com)

Central African Republic Violence Intensifies. (AP)

Salvadoran Judge Reopens Archbishop Romero Murder Case. (Reuters)

Japanese Lawmakers Approve Bill Letting Emperor Abdicate. (Kyodo)

Basquiat Painting Auctioned At Record $110.5 Million. (CNBC)

