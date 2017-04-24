Top Stories: Government Shutdown Looms; Murdochs Seek European Broadcaster

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Congress Focused On Averting Government Shutdown, But Trump Wants More.

-- Beyond Sexual Harassment, Lesser Known Scandals Could Cost The Murdochs A $14B Deal.

-- NYPD Deems Judge's Death 'Suspicious' After Leaning Toward Suicide.

And here are more early headlines:

Defense Secretary Mattis In Afghanistan For Visit. (VOA)

Trump Talks To Xi About North Korea. (AP)

North Korea Detains American Citizen. (CNN)

Afghan Defense Chief Resigns After Deadly Taliban Attack. (BBC)

Senate Poised To Confirm Sonny Perdue As Agriculture Secretary. (AP)

Arkansas Prepares For Double Execution Today. (Arkansas Online)

Obama Ready To Begin Series Of Public Speeches. (New York Times)

More Than 100 Fires Burning In Florida, Rain Is Scattered. (Weather.com)

Peggy Whitson Sets American Record For Time In Space. (CNN)

Police Stop Boy Trying to Drive Across Australia. (ABC Online)

