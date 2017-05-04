U.S. House Passes Healthcare Bill: How Indiana's Reps Voted

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the American Health Care Act Thursday afternoon with support from seven of Indiana’s Republican representatives.

But as NPR reports, the bill is likely never to become law, at least as currently written, because the Senate is expected to make significant changes.

The bill includes last-minute amendments designed to draw votes from the most conservative House Republicans in the House Freedom Caucus as well as from their more moderate counterparts.

Here’s how each of Indiana’s nine Representatives voted on the measure: