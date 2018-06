This month we welcome The Matchsellers bluegrass duo: Julie Bates, a classically trained violinist from the Kansas City that's in Missouri, and Andrew Morris, a Chicago-style blues guitarist from the Warsaw that's in Indiana, who met in the Leipzig that's in Germany. They perform live for our studio audience right here in the Plymouth that's in Indiana. John Bahler has a song and Host George Schricker conducts another edition of the Shoot the Moon quiz show. Listen here.