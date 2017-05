Join us for the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour, Sunday night, May 7, at 10:00. Our featured guest is Back Porch "Top 25 Album of the Year" artist Mike Vial. Mike will perform songs from that album, A World That's Bigger, talk about his work with host George Schricker, and read a poem. Music director John Bahler shares his wit and there's some funny stuff, too. Recorded live at the Wild Rose Moon in Plymouth, Indiana.