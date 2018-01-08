Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour: Joel Mabus

In this episode, we welcome southern Illinois native Joel Mabus, a veteran of the working artist music scene, and Bloomington's John Williams, who returns to his boyhood home of Plymouth, Indiana.

George welcomes Joel Mabus, who talks about "guitars made out of iron" and plays, "The Naked Truth."

"Gravity" brings Bloomington's John Williams down from the hills to his boyhood home and two audience members play "Shoot The Moon."