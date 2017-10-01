Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour with Shannon LaBrie

Join host George Schricker for a brand new episode of The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour featuring Nashville recording artist and Nebraska native Shannon LaBrie with "It's Political" and "Heaven Crashed Down."Also, a new segment of Shoot the Moon and music director John Bahler sings his tune about the state of Indiana. Recorded live at The Wild Rose Moon in Plymouth, Indiana by Nate Butler of Nimble Wit Productions, Goshen.
Part 1: George says a bird brought Shannon LaBrie and Tim Barrett to the show, somehow, and Shannon talks about the inspiration of her father and sings.
Part 2: Radio Hour Music Director John Bahler captures the state of things in Indiana in a vivid new song he's written, and we all play Shoot the Moon with two lucky members of the audience.
Part 3: It's what she says and it's how she says it. Shannon returns with Tim to rip the cover off the ball in two more of her songs, in the final segment of this month's Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour. Thanks for listening and join us November 5 for The Matchsellers.