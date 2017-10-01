Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour with Shannon LaBrie

By Tony Krabill 32 minutes ago

With special guest Shannon LaBrie

Join host George Schricker for a brand new episode of The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour featuring Nashville recording artist and Nebraska native Shannon LaBrie with "It's Political" and "Heaven Crashed Down."Also, a new segment of Shoot the Moon and music director John Bahler sings his tune about the state of Indiana. Recorded live at The Wild Rose Moon in Plymouth, Indiana by Nate Butler of Nimble Wit Productions, Goshen. 

 